As the pandemic wanes, Hartford is getting its beat back

On a sunny Saturday, outdoor shopping, baseball with (some) fans. "It's like the street's alive again."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local businesses along Pratt Street welcomed people back to Downtown Hartford with an "open market" event, inviting people to shop, dine, and enjoy some music. It was much needed for businesses that have struggled because of the pandemic.

"It's been extremely difficult, nobody's down here it's been a ghost town," said Chris Rosa, owner of Professional Barber Shop. "The insurance companies, and all of the big corporate companies they're staying home, they're not leaving, and they don't want to drive into Hartford," he said.

With the warmer weather here and a vaccine rollout that has gone so well, people are hopeful things are starting to get back to normal.

"I'm just really excited to be able to do stuff in Hartford. I mean I know there's a lot to do downtown when everything's open, I mean the brewery's open, I'm glad Vaughn's is back, there's a lot of cool stuff around this area and I'm really excited about all of the scooters that are weaving around the city I think that's going to be a fun way to get around," said Ian Zane of Hartford.

Beautiful sunny day with lots going on and people out and about in one of my favorite cities, #Hartford Much to smile about this Saturday 😊 pic.twitter.com/LJ9k6jf6XH — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) April 24, 2021

Just a few blocks away, baseball was back at Dunkin Donuts Park for the first time since August of 2019. The University of Hartford taking on The University of Albany with fans in the stands.

"Oh, it feels great, it feels really good, and I'm fully vaccinated so it feels even better knowing you can do stuff like this," said Lauren Fisher of Glastonbury.

Best afternoon in a while joining @hartfordMBB to cheer @HartfordBASE on to victory in extra innings at @GoYardGoats park w/(some) fans in the stands and then presenting a proclamation to @CoachGalUHart & team for all they’ve done for #Hartford & their #neighborhood this year. pic.twitter.com/cNBuKDNSx1 — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) April 24, 2021

The Yard Goats are also getting ready to welcome their fans back, with games starting next month.

"It's a beautiful environment and it's a great stadium we're excited it's here in Hartford," said Matt Delmastro of Glastonbury.