Asian Longhorn Tick found in Fairfield county

These invasive species were initially discovered on a farm in New Jersey in 2017.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station (CAES), reported the first Haemaphysalis longicornis or the Asian long-horned tick, in Fairfield County. These invasive species are reddish-brown. The adult female ticks are 2.7-3.4 mm long and 1.4-2.0 mm wide whereas the nymphs are 2.8 mm and 0.3 mm.

This tick is originally native to the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and eastern regions of Russia and China, and it is a major livestock pest in Australia and New Zealand. Although the Asian long-horned was discovered in 2017 on a farm in New Jersey, it has been found in 14 other states.

The Asian long-horned ticks feed primarily on the most abundant hosts in the environment. Larvae and Nymphs target birds and small mammals and the adults target large animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, dogs, cats, and wildlife. There have been reports of these ticks on humans.

According to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, a research scientist who directs the CAES Passive Tick Surveillance and Testing Program, CAES is closely monitoring the distribution and human biting activity of this newly discovered invasive tick species, as well as its potential involvement in the transmission of exotic and local disease agents.

While the temperature is changing, each female adult Asian long-horned tick can produce roughly 1,000 to 2,000 eggs at a time without mating. This means that individual animals can have hundreds to thousands of ticks.

“The identification of an established population of the Asian long-horned tick in Connecticut highlights the challenge and risk to human and animal health in the state, though this risk is not limited to Connecticut. The potential is high for invasive ticks capable of transmitting pathogens of human and veterinary concern to become further established in new areas as environments continue to change. Proper surveillance, interception, and identification of exotic ticks are vital to protecting human and veterinary health.”, said Dr. Molaei.

The state of Connecticut offers residents a state-supported service called The Tick Testing Program. This allows residents to submit ticks to there local health departments. This program will examine ticks for species, life cycle stage, and engorgement status in addition to pathogen testing. Our state has offered this program since the 1990s at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.