At Harford vigil, community remembers revered basketball player, 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters

HARTFORD, Conn. — A community is in mourning after a Hartford basketball player and college graduate was being gunned down Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, hundreds of people remembered, 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters

Swarms of friends and loved ones gathered on Main Street and Rosemont, each mourning in their own way whether it be by candlelight or showcasing their love in an ATV, Motorcycle parade.

Walters died the previous day, or Saturday morning after being shot during an altercation with 33-year old Jason Stone who police say turned himself in moments after the shooting.

Although Stone turned himself in community members say the pain is still present as they remember his life.

Kwency Critenden, “People say heartbeat of Hartford… that is literally him.”

Kareem Brown said, “It touched the whole city, maybe even Connecticut.”

The comments continue as yet another man, Steven Samuels said, “You know it’s tough for us, every time we even think about that guy it’s something that is only a positive... positive memory.”

According to people gathered Sunday night, Walters’s memory will never die.

Walters was a revered basketball player graduating from Albertus Magnus College before going overseas to play professional basketball.

Albertus Magnus sent out a statement that says in part:

“For those of us fortunate enough to know Jaqhawn, or “JQ” as he was affectionately known to so many, we remember his beaming smile and larger than life personality, bringing joy to everyone around him, whether it was on the basketball court, in the classroom, or in spaces across our campus.”

“Electrifying, you know he was the type of dude that could do it all get to the cup, score at Will but always have a positive attitude,” said Samuels.

It was that attitude that people say made Walters so special turning from basketball player to a legend which is the reason people say they still can’t believe this happened.

Brown said, “It doesn’t feel real like he is supposed to be here right now.”

Samuels said, “Once somebody gave me that call... I slammed my phone on the ground, I slammed it on the ground I didn’t want to hear that.”

Citenden said, “I didn’t understand because I was just on the phone with him two nights ago... I didn’t get it.”

Now all people have are the memories left behind.