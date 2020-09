Crews arrived just after 1 a.m. to the auto yard at 525 Christian Lane, where crews located heavy flames.

BERLIN, Conn. — Firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a call of numerous vehicles on fire.

Officials say approximately 15-20 cars were involved.

Mutual aid was called in from Newington, Cromwell, and New Britain.