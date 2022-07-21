Connecticut athletes remain hydrated during the heat wave

The CDC recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes when out in the heat.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Despite the heat, sports practices and games are on as the summer season ramps up, and hydration is a big factor on players' minds as they take to the field.

We found baseball players at McKenna Field in East Hartford grabbing cool water or Gatorade before Wednesday's game as the temperature hit 97 degrees.

So what can you do to stay hydrated?

The CDC recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes when out in the heat. Also, drink water before and after you go out to prevent heat-related illness.

The agency said water is sufficient to stay hydrated but for prolonged sweating, sports drinks can help replace salt lost in sweat.

The CDC said to avoid energy drinks, and also avoid alcohol which can cause dehydration.

You might have heard to stay away from coffee during the heat, but the CDC says the amount of caffeine in coffee, tea and soft drinks will likely not affect overall hydration. Just be sure to also drink water to maintain hydration.

Players in East Hartford were feeling the heat Wednesday evening, as East Hartford-Manchester American Legion faced off against Danbury Post 60.

“It’s very hot, it’s very humid. I’m already sweating like crazy and we’re not even in the game yet,” Tyler Barry, an EHM Legion baseball player, said.

We found many spectators sitting in the shade under trees to get some relief from the heat out by the field.

“Well, I work in it all day so I’m kind of used to it so just stay hydrated and stay in the shade as much as you can,” Jason Bourcier with EHM Legion said.

For more information on how to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illness, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/mining/UserFiles/works/pdfs/2017-126.pdf.

