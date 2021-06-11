AG Tong announces amended settlement to lower UI customers' summer rates

In conjunction with planned lower summer service rates, UI customers would see a 5.2% total bill decrease beginning July 1st.

HARTFORD, Conn. — United Illuminating (UI) customers may see lower rates on their bills beginning July 1st.

Attorney General William Tong announced an amended settlement with the electric company to help provide millions of dollars in savings for customers.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) preliminarily accepted the amended settlement, opening the door for parties to re-execute and file a settlement agreement, and for PURA to issue a final decision on the amended settlement on June 23.

“This amended agreement will result in immediate savings and long-term rate stability for Connecticut families just in time for summer air conditioning bills. I appreciate PURA’s diligence on behalf of ratepayers, and their willingness to consider this amended settlement. Connecticut families have paid far too much for their energy for far too long, and we all need this break,” Tong said.

“This draft decision is the result of multiple parties coming together to bring rate relief and stability to UI’s customers for years to come,” UI President and CEO Frank Reynolds said. “We appreciate PURA’s determination to improve on the original proposal, and we’re thankful for the continued support from Attorney General Tong, the Lamont Administration and the other settling parties for joining this effort to deliver real benefits to UI customers.”

In March, the state reached an agreement with United Illuminating to provide rebates to the electric utility’s customers as part of the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

UI agreed to offer credits totaling $46.5 million to decrease and stabilize electric rates into 2023.

