Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video

Boland has been placed on administrative leave and the school district plans to conduct its own investigation.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates.

Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in this situation.

"I saw it like most, yesterday," Tong said. "This video is disturbing."

While he did not go into detail about exactly what kind of investigation will be conducted, Tong said he will not prejudge the case and will not rush it to reach a quick conclusion.

The focus of the investigation at the moment is the information contained in the video, which could expand down the road.

Tong emphasized he does "not play politics" with his authority, investigations and the people of Connecticut he serves.

He noted that even though it is a political season, it will not let that get in the way of a proper, "by the book" procedure.

"November has nothing to do with it," he added.

A new bill signed into Connecticut state law over the summer allows Tong to take on more civil rights cases.

"This is why I asked for civil rights authority," Tong said. "Fighting hate and discrimination is who I am."

The video in question was recently published by Project Veritas and has since gone viral.

Throughout the video, Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of Cos Cob School, is seen sitting at several restaurants talking to a representative from Project Veritas. They discuss his hiring process for new teachers, where in parts of the video he said he doesn't hire Catholic candidates and will "never be able to fire" current staff for their beliefs.

Greenwich Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones said Boland has been placed on administrative leave and that the district plans to conduct its own investigation.

“Late last evening, we were made aware of a video that had gone viral with a current administrator from Cos Cob School. We intend to do a full investigation and until that time, we will not make any public statements. We ask that you respect the investigation process during this time,” she wrote in the first of two emails to families in the school district.

“We do not, however, support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

