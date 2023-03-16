AG sues solar company after complaints of high-pressure sales tactics, violations of home improvement

Since Aug. 2021, the Office of the Attorney General has gotten 14 complaints.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong filed a lawsuit against a local solar energy company after more than a dozen consumer complaints regarding high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentation about financing and tax credits, and unpermitted work that left homeowners saddled with nonfunctioning systems and unaffordable loans.

The lawsuit seeks restitution from Vision Solar, LLC for consumers, disgorgement of profits gained through the company’s unfair and deceptive acts, civil penalties, and injunctive relief blocking Vision from further illegal conduct.

Vision Solar began offering services in December 2020 as a registered home improvement contractor. Since August 2021, the Office of the Attorney General has gotten 14 complaints.

Complaints include reports that the Vision representatives took advantage of elderly and disabled consumers, pressuring them into signing contracts they were not fully able to read or understand.

The Office was told that in one instance, a Vision salesperson selectively dealt only with an intellectually disabled individual despite knowing the other owner would not permit the solar installation.

According to the Office, other consumers complained that Vision completed work without applying for or obtaining necessary permits, which left consumers with unusable systems that could not be connected to the grid.

"We’re investigating numerous complaints regarding high-pressure solar industry sales tactics, but Vision Solar’s predatory practices are far and away the worst we have seen," Tong said in a statement. "Vision Solar preyed on low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners, pressuring them into unaffordable loans for solar panels that in some cases were never activated. Their egregious misconduct appears to have violated multiple laws, and we’re going to hold them accountable."

He added: "Our lawsuit seeks to get money back for Vision customers, as well as fines and court orders to stop Vision from engaging in these unfair and deceptive practices."

The Office stated other complaints included that Vision placed panels in unauthorized places which resulted in lower energy generation. Others stated that Vision overstated tax benefits, claiming that owners would receive federal tax credits despite knowing their income was too low to meaningfully benefit. Vision may also have applied for at least some of its town electrical permits falsely using the credentials of a licensed electrician no longer employed with Vision, and may have completed work on some solar systems without an appropriately licensed electrician.

The cost of affected consumers for the solar installation projects, with roofing replacement included, goes as high as $95,000. Complainants entered multi-year financing agreements with third-party lenders, which were selected and suggested by Vision. Other instances include misrepresentation of the consumers' incomes to qualify for financing, according to the Office.

The Office said that the misconduct likely violates both the Home Improvement Act and Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

