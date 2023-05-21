AG Tong sanctioned by Russia over Jan. 6 and 2020 Election

Tong joins a list of 500 other Americans, from FBI agents to late-night talk show hosts.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is one out of 500 Americans who have been recently sanctioned by the Russian government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the reasons for the sanctions are many, including those they see as spreading "Russophobic" attitudes as well as military leaders.

Tong was sanctioned over his condemnation of the insurrection on January 6 and his defense of the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

The sanctions mean that Tong can't travel to Russia, nor can he conduct business there.

Tong's office said Tuesday that they hadn't received any formal notification or explanation from Russia beyond news reporting.

In response, Tong released the following statement:

I will defend our country and our democracy against insurrection and sedition every chance I get. These outlandish sanctions are just further evidence of the role Putin has played in destabilizing our democracy and undermining public faith in the legitimacy of our elections.

As far as I can tell, those of us on this list were targeted because we stood up to Trump and the terrorists and traitors he enabled when they tried to overturn the election and violently seize control of our government.

The Russian Government targeting Connecticut's Attorney General with sanctions is beyond absurd, to be sure. But this action also reflects how desperate the Putin regime is to infect disinformation into every level of government in America, to legitimate their murderous war on the Ukrainian people, and prop up their pro-Russia puppets and assets in our country.

Russia isn't just adding politicians, military leaders, or law enforcement to its list.

Late-night talk show hosts aren't immune from the condemnation of the Russian government as the list also includes Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and other attorneys general across the country are also on Russia's sanctions list.

