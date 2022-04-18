Attorney General William Tong seeks state custody of animals seized from Hebron Animal Rescue

The animals were found to be living in "poor" conditions with varying health

HEBRON, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking state custody of 70 animals, all of which were seized from CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue in Hebron on Mar. 25 due to overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

The animals include 33 dogs, 28 cats, five ducks, three goats, and a pony.

“No animal should ever suffer like this. The dogs, cats, ducks, goat, parakeet and pony seized from this farm were kept in deplorable and inhumane conditions. We are seeking permanent state custody of these animals to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they need and deserve,” Attorney General Tong said.

Police said 59-year-old Joann Connelly was the owner and operator of CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, a licensed animal importer. Connelly received three misdemeanor charges for her alleged involvement in the case of animal cruelty and her accusation of leaving animals locked in cages in their own filth.

According to officials, an inspection in February 2020 showed only five dogs seemed healthy. In February 2021, complaints began and continued to come to investigators regarding the animals under Connelly's care. Allegations of neglect were also reported.

On Mar. 23, a Department of Children and Families investigator made a visit to the home. Accompanied by a Hebron Animal Control officer and a State Animal Control officer, the officers found the property to be in "poor" condition.

Inside the home, officers said the floors were covered in urine and feces, loose dog food, newspaper clippings, and cats and dogs were in unclean cages.

Animal control officers also said they found a stable on the property with a pony, goats and ducks, which contained a buildup of feces and hay debris.

All of the animals were seized by authorities and put under veterinary care. The animals were found to be in varying conditions some had missing fur, skin conditions, and minor injuries. The animals are being held at various animal control facilities.

Tong's petition also seeks to require the animal rescue’s owner, who has been charged by State Police with animal cruelty, to identify any and all animals in their possession that are being fostered with members of the public through CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue.

