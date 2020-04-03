Attorney Norm Pattis representing controversial blogger in Roger Stone case

Mike Cernovich is a controversial blogger who wants to investigate the jury who convicted Stone.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The attorney for Fotis Dulos, Jose Morales and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is now jumping into the Roger Stone case.

Attorney Norm Pattis is representing Mike Cernovich.

Cernovich is a controversial blogger who wants to investigate the jury who convicted Stone.



Roger Stone is a name at the center of the Mueller investigation into Russia, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign.

Stone is a longtime friend of President Trump. He was convicted of lying to congress and threatening a witness.

Cernovich wants to look into the forewoman, Tomeka Hart, who posted some unfavorable comments about President Trump on social media.



“Bloggers nowadays take the position in our society similar to reporters and they have the same first amendment privileges.

Essentially this is a guy who is trying to dig in like an old investigative reporter would so he can publish his blogs.

And Norm is well known as a zealous protector of the first amendment. So it's not surprising that he would be sought out.

This is right in his wheelhouse,” commented Attorney Jim Bergenn of the law firm Shipman & Goodwin.



Pattis is asking to let Cernovich view the pre-trial jury questionnaires for the jurors.

Pattis sent a statement to FOX61 that reads: