Attorney pays for Nathan Carman's funeral in Waterbury

No family members of Carman attended his funeral Thursday morning except his attorneys.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Nathan Carman's funeral was held Thursday morning at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Waterbury.

One of his attorneys, Martin Minnella paid for the funeral because he said "it was the least he can do."

His body was cremated after he was found dead in his prison cell in New Hampshire one week ago.

The 29-year-old was behind bars and was charged with killing his mother in a scheme to inherit more of the family's fortune.

"I feel very sad. I feel like I lost a member of my family," said Martin Minnella, Nathan Carman's attorney.

As the church doors opened, the urnbearer carried out Carman's ashes followed by his attorneys and a crowd people who were not his family members.

Attorney Minnella was overcome with grief as he and others spoke to Carman just hours before he was found dead.



"We were very very anxious to get our experts together. We had until July 1st to do this. We had gotten some world class experts. We were going to testify on Nathan’s behalf," added Minnella.



Carman was set to face trial in October in what prosecutors said was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.



Shortly after Carman's death, a note was found in his cell.



"It was a note from him about something that we had discussed about the case on two prior occasions, so it was not a suicide note," added Minnella.

He had pleaded not guilty last year in the death of his mother, Linda Carman who died during a fishing trip in 2016.

Carman spoke to FOX61 about it after a hearing in 2018.

"I can understand it’s difficult for all of us. It’s been extremely difficult for me. The loss of my mom has been extremely difficult so I can sympathize with petitioners in that respect," said Carman.



Minnella stated Carman's final wish was to defend himself in court to become a free man.



"He was looking forward to this trial. He was looking to be vindicated. This dark cloud was over his head for approximately ten years," added Minnella.

Minnella was not able to confirm if Carman died by suicide, but was told his death was not suspicious.

While no family members attended Carman's funeral, his father is expected to be at the burial.

