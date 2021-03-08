August 3 marks National Black Women's Equal Pay Day

It takes Black women an additional 214 days to make what White men make in a year.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day falls on August 3 or 214 days in how much longer a Black woman has to work to make the same amount as a White man.

Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown addressed the wage gap during a press conference Tuesday.

“Black women have to work about 214 days to make the same amount as a white man in the next tax year,” Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said.

According to nationalpartnership.org, Black women are paid an average of just 63 cents for every dollar paid to White, non-Hispanic men. The median annual pay for a Black woman working a full-time, year-round job in the country is $41,098.

The median annual pay for a White, non-Hispanic man who holds a full-time, year-round job is $65,208. That is a $24,110 difference per year.

One local hair salon owner, Debbie Mcdonald says education is one way to combat this wage gap.

“We’re leaving a legacy...anchoring a legacy so that everyone can have equal opportunity for education,” Mcdonald said. “I believe this will change opportunity for jobs. It will change our financial opportunities and it will change a lot for us.”

Janee Woods Webber said in order for Black women to have equitable pay we need to recognize and address this as a generational problem.

“We need to educate employers on the value of Black women’s work and help them understand that Black women deserve to be paid just as much or same or similar as their white counterparts especially, white men,” Webber said.

Lt. Governor Susan Biysiewicz said Connecticut is making progress and is actually one of the few states to have a small wage gap.

“After we(Gov. Lamont and Lt. Bysiewicz) took office, Controller Lembo audited our state's executive branch salaries for diversity and found that we were among the top states of diversity in terms of having the smallest gap for women in the country,” Biysiewizc said.

Shante Hanks, Deputy Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Housing says she needs employers to acknowledge the gap does exist.

“It’s 2021 and we as Black women are still making sixty-three cents to the dollar,” Hanks said. “As I mentioned earlier today, the idea that it would be a million-dollar wage loss for me over a 40-year career is just… I can’t even put into words what that feels like because it’s a personal thing for me.”

The state of Connecticut continues to make sure local companies in the state have more diversity among their leadership positions whether it be more women in higher roles or more people of color.

