Arrest made in August Hartford homicide

Police said 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was shot at an apartment in the city and died at the scene.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police have arrested a suspect in the August death of a woman in a Hartford apartment.

Weslie Mendez, 31, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro. Toro had died from a gunshot wound on August 6 in an apartment on Colonial Street.

Following an investigation, police arrested Mendez. Police said Mendez was a person of interest since the beginning of the investigation and has been in custody on a parole violation since the night of the homicide.

On Monday, Mendez was released into the custody of the Hartford Police Department where the arrest warrant was served. He was held on a $2 million bond.

Monday evening, police and faith-based organizations held one of a series of anti-violence walks through some of Hartford’s communities that are hit the hardest by violence.

Despite the rain, police, church leaders and residents walked in the streets together in an effort to stop the violence.

They prayed and passed out flyers for an event to build relationships between police and the community and provide resources.

