New Haven PD: August shooting death of 8-year-old boy ruled a homicide

The fatal shooting occurred August 6 in the child's home on Howard Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 7, 2020*

Police say the death of an 8-year-old boy last month is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to the residence around 10:40 p.m. and located him in a second-floor bedroom suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Officials announced Thursday that the OCME has now ruled his death a homicide.

Initially, it was unclear if the shooting was accidental.

While investigating, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home. Police said they believe the child’s death was accidental.

“We mourn the tragic loss of such a young member of our community. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss, pain, and grief,” New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said.

According to New Haven PD, the incident is considered an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.