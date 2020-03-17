Authorities investigating officer involved shooting in Cromwell

Unclear if there were injuries

CROMWELL, Conn. — Police are investigating a police involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Cromwell police say they were assisting with a probation check on Salem drive this morning.

Police say the suspect refused to come out, but then tried to take off in his car.

At one point -- he encountered an officer who fired their weapon.

Police later tracked him down on foot and took him into custody.

It's unclear if the suspect was injured... Police just identified him as Samuel Moore, 36.