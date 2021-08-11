Authorities investigate possible links between Ivy League bomb threats

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities all received bomb threats Sunday after Yale received its own on Friday. None of the threats were found to be credible.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police departments at several Ivy League universities, including Yale in New Haven, are looking into any possible connections between bomb threats made over the last few days.

Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said his department is in touch with those schools to investigate any potential connections.

“Before I get into specifics, I want our investigative teams to connect, to exchange information and then we’ll be in a better position to say if there even is more commonality beyond the fact that bomb threats were called in to Ivy League institutions over the last few days," said Higgins.

New Haven police received a call to its non-emergency number around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon stating that bombs were placed in several buildings on the university's campus.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the police department quickly reported the call to the Yale University Police Department, who quickly sent out alerts to students, faculty and staff and began to evacuate buildings.

The alert to the university community was sent out around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

At 6:52 p.m., Yale Police advised that an all-clear was given and the university is back to normal operations.

"That's one of the worst parts, isn't it? It really could happen any time. It could happen anywhere. It was surely a moment of panic between everyone, sort of like what's happening, and there was actually one in my residential college," said Yale student Gabe Colmenares.

"We already have a really in-depth security program here at Yale University and that was in place on Friday when the threat came in. I was around this weekend. The campus was alive this weekend. Things seemed to be back to normal. We're hoping we can have a nice, quiet week," said Higgins.

Higgins said investigators have been working hard over the weekend, tracking down promising leads.

