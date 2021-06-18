Office of State's Attorney releases video of Bridgeport officer-involved shooting

A preliminary report said the FBI and Bridgeport PD were attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop after learning the occupants had an illegal gun.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An investigation is underway into a police shooting that took place earlier this week.

State police said a Bridgeport police officer assigned to the federal Sage Streets task force was involved in the shooting in the area of Main Street and Catherine Street around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

On Friday, the Office of the State's Attorney released surveillance footage and a preliminary report on the incident.

According to the report, FBI and Bridgeport officers were attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop after receiving information that the occupants were planning to use an illegal handgun in their possession.

Officials said five separate unmarked cruisers surrounded the vehicle with lights and sirens on.

The suspect vehicle reversed direction, backing into both a civilian vehicle directly behind it and the door of an unmarked cruiser, wedging a Bridgeport officer between the inside driver's door and frame, the report said.

The Division of Criminal Justice says after the suspect vehicle attempted to flee in the direction of officers in the street, one fired a round at the vehicle.

The driver was struck in the leg before crashing the car into a light pole, officials said. He was identified as Dennis Waiters of Stamford.

Waiters was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the passenger, Lamaine Heard of Bridgeport, ran from the vehicle but was arrested nearby.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on the floor of the front passenger compartment, according to the report.

Paul J. Ferencek, State's Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk said none of the officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. According to officials, Waiters and Herd have not yet been charged.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.