Avelo to reduce flights from Tweed for some destinations through winter

Flights to Midway, Nashville Baltimore, Raleigh Durham to be reduced for winter months.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Travelers looking to fly to certain cities from Tweed New Haven on Avelo Airlines over the next few months will find fewer flight options to choose from until the springtime, the company announced Tuesday.

Citing passenger demand and higher operating costs, Avelo announced in a statement, "We will reduce the number of flights we offer to [Nashville], [Baltimore-Washington], and [Raleigh-Durham], and we will seasonally suspend [Midway, Chicago] from the end of November until early March 2023. In the case of [Midway], we will fly through Thanksgiving, and the year-end Christmas period to minimize the disruption of our Customers’ holiday travel plans," said Courtney Goff, Communications Manager for Avelo Airlines.

The airline said fuel costs and changes in demand after the hurricane in Florida will cause occasional flights to Fort Myers, Tampa, Orlando, and Sarasota to be canceled. The cancelations will not be a permanent schedule change.

"Hurricane Ian had a large effect on our East Coast business, depressing sales in all markets to varying degrees in Florida, as well as the other cities impacted by the storm – [Savannah], [Charleston], [Ft. Myers] and [Wilmington,]" said Goff.

