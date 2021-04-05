Avon bakery celebrates May 4th with Star Wars Day

Some of the tasty treats resembled Wookie, Chewbacca, Darth Fader, and Yoda.

AVON, Connecticut — May 4th is commonly known as “May the Fourth be With You”. A day where Star Wars fans celebrate the films.

In Avon, Cake Gypsy, a local bakery, hosted Star Wars Day with twelve different flavors of cupcakes, decorate your own kits, cookies, chocolates, and the Yoda Soda.

Owner Deanna Damen channeled the force with this one.

“I never even went home last night I worked nonstop through the entire night making Wookie cookies,” said Damen

Families from Avon stopping in to pick up the tasty treats.

“We just love Star Wars and I think it’s a really fun way to celebrate” Said Erika Leslie

“What makes it worth it when you see how excited kids are and it’s just so awesome you can be in a business that brings happiness to people,” said Damen

The business has been around for eleven years and continues to expand. Damen has plans to open a shop in Canton and West Hartford soon.

“We offer over 50 flavors of cupcakes every day we also offer a gluten-free and vegan and we have a separate dedicated gluten-free kitchen,” Said Damen

Avon and Granby stores are open 7 days a week, Monday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can find more information by clicking here.

