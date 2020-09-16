Avon boy rushed to hospital after eating lethal, wild mushroom

The boy's parents spent 16 anxious hours at the hospital Friday. It turns out they were not the only mushroom ingestion case at the hospital.

AVON, Conn. — Adam and Carissa Teff of Avon spent 16 anxious hours at Connecticut Children's Medical Center Friday while doctors tended to their toddler, Rowan.

Earlier that day, Rowan picked up a wild mushroom growing near their house. His nanny wasn't sure if he had actually put it in his mouth, but his hand was close to his mouth.

So she texted Carissa who sent a photo to an expert, who said it was a lethal mushroom.

"Hearing the word lethal was absolutely terrifying," says Carissa. “it was gut-wrenching.”

The couple rushed Rowan to CCMC where doctors administered liquid activated charcoal which soaks up toxins before they can affect the liver.

And it turns out the Teffs weren't the only mushroom ingestion case at the hospital.

Doctor John Brancato says he saw several cases over the weekend, which he says is unusual.

"Sometimes it's symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis, so vomiting or diarrhea, he says, “on exceedingly rare occasions a child could present with seizures or some kind of agitation or delirium from some mushrooms."

Rowan never developed symptoms, but it's the grave risk right under their noses that shook the Teffs.

They have now scoured their yard and their neighbor's yard for wild mushrooms... and they suggest other parents do the same.

Carissa posted about their experience on Facebook and did this interview to spread the word.