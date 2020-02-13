Avon man dies after being struck, pinned by vehicle

All parties involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

AVON, Conn. — An Avon man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to Maple Lane, Farmington Woods around 9:30 a.m. on the report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found 79-year-old Daniel Paine pinned under a vehicle.

According to police, Paine was leaving his resident on Maple Avenue on foot when he was struck.

Avon fire crews were able to get Paine out from under the car, but he was unresponsive. Police said he succumbed to his injuries.

The State Medical Examiner's Office was contacted.

Police said all parties involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The crash is currently being investigated by Avon Police and North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad (NCMARS).