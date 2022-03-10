Local police department issues warning about mail thefts, puts signs up around town

Police report seeing an increase in mail theft

AVON, Conn. — The Avon Police Department has placed warning signs around town to alert the public of an increase in local mail theft cases.

The sign reads: "Be aware, mail theft. Stop."

It also includes tips on how to avoid mail theft – such as avoiding mailing cash or checks, taking mail directly to the post office, and using the drop box right before the last collection of the day.

"The Avon Police Department has placed these signs around town in efforts to inform the public about mail theft,” the department said in a Facebook post. “While we understand the convenience of using drop boxes, one of the recommended ways to avoid mail theft is simply bringing your mail directly inside the post office.”

The post continued: “If you do have to use a check for payment, consider using an APP on your phone that allows you to take a picture of the check and send directly to the recipient."

Other towns have issued similar warnings in recent weeks and months.

Glastonbury police received an increased number of complaints about stolen checks from blue postal service mailboxes in January. Glastonbury police noted seeing an increase in incidents since December.

West Harford Police also reported seeing an increase in check thefts in January.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said thefts often happen after dark or in the early morning, but there are some ways you can protect your mail:

Retrieve your mail as soon as possible

Track your packages

Deposit items for shipment in the blue box before final pick up

Drop off your mail directly inside the post office

Periodically review your checking account for any fraudulent withdraws

If you have questions about ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or a scam, contact Avon Community Officer Reardon at (860) 409-4276.

