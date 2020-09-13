Avon neighbors help homeowner in need

One of a dozen homes in Connecticut that got help

AVON, Connecticut — The non-profit, Homefront, teamed up with local volunteers to revitalize 12 homes in Connecticut for people in need on Saturday.

In Avon, dozens of volunteers worked to clean and repair a woman's home. Sandy F has lived there for 40 years but she lives alone.

Over the years the problems around her home have grown. From overgrown trees, to the need for a new paint job. Her own neighbors noticed and came together to get the work done.

"The neighbors here have been working on electrical, and this thing and that thing for six whole months almost every single weekend on and off people volunteering," said Don Bonner of Avon.

Saturday they got some help from volunteers from St. Ann's Cares, a local church group. Together they transformed her home.cleaning... landscaping.. and much more.

"We're just a church group and don't usually get too many neighborhood volunteers so this is really good, on so many levels like for

Sandy to see her neighborhood rally behind her, it's got to be very uplifting," said Steve Rose of St. Ann's Cares.

The group also made the home a whole lot safer.

"Especially in the winter I had trouble getting down those stairs, my driveway was icy and I did fall down a couple of times there was nothing to hang onto and now with the railings I'll be okay," said Sandy.

However she said the part that had the biggest impact on her, was seeing all of the people that showed her support.

"It renews my faith in the human race with all the violence that's been going on around the country, there are good people and a lot of them live on my street," she said.

Her neighbors though, said it was no big deal.

"What you're supposed to do. You know? This is what we're all supposed to do and nobody complains about anything, it's just what you do," said Bonner.