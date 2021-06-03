Avon woman in wheelchair gets help after raising concerns about broken elevator

As of Thursday, the residents have spent a week without access to an elevator.

AVON, Conn. — An Avon woman who uses a wheelchair turned to FOX61 after a broken elevator left her largely stranded in her apartment. As of Thursday, the residents have spent a week without access to an elevator. Now, the property manager said they’re putting her in a hotel while the elevator is getting fixed.

“I have not been able to have any type of freedom. I have been depressed. I have been anxious. I have been stressed out. I have been sad because I am stuck in a home. I feel like I’m a prisoner,” Avon Mill Apartments resident Karen Champagne-Jackson said.

She woke up to another day with the elevator out of service Thursday and lives on an upper floor, so she has to scoot down the stairs with help from her boyfriend Justin Robles to get out.

“The situation is very sad and we just want answers and it’s all about communication,” Robles said. “How is management going to keep this apartment up and running, especially with the elevator that specific people in this apartment that we may need.”

In a statement to FOX61 News, Property Manager Amanda Green said, “several parts have been replaced already in the course of their repair investigation and as of today they identified another part that will need to be replaced.”

She also added, “rest assured we are as anxious to return the elevator to service as you are."

Management offered the couple a hotel, but Champagne-Jackson worries for the other disabled and elderly residents who can't use the stairs.

“I don’t know if they have family and they’re stranded up there,” she said. “What if there’s an emergency. I do appreciate the accommodations I got, but what about them?”

Avon Director of Planning and Community Development Hiram Peck told FOX61 typically this is an issue for the property manager and tenant and the town doesn't get involved, but they're stepping in after hearing of the concerns Thursday morning.

FOX61 asked if there are any code violations for this situation.

"There really is no code violation because it's just something that is inoperable at the present time because some part failed in the elevator apparently, but that's what the building official is working on right now and trying to make sure that part gets repaired and restored as quickly as possible."

Champagne-Jackson is upset with how the situation was handled by property management and hopes that the elevator will get fixed soon.

“My hopes from here on out—I hope that they take it seriously from now on, because somebody is really going to get hurt one of these days if they don’t fix the elevator completely,” she said.

It is unclear when the elevator will be up and running again, but in the meantime, Peck said they will help anyone who needs emergency services or social services get the help they need.

Peck also said the zoning and planning commission approved plans a while ago for the rehabilitation of the complex.

