Avon woman in wheelchair pleads for a working elevator

AVON, Conn. — An Avon woman who uses a wheel chair is speaking out as she waits for a broken elevator in her apartment building to get repaired.

Taking the stairs is not an option for Champagne-Jackson, who lives on the third floor at the Avon Mill Apartments.

Karen Champagne-Jackson and her boyfriend Justin Robles, told FOX61 the elevator hasn't been working since last Thursday and last they heard from property management, the elevator would be fixed this Wednesday, but still the doors are closed.

"It’s been very emotionally distressing. I have not been able to get out," Champagne-Jackson said. "Our quality of life is impacted when that elevator is down."

With the elevator out of service for maintenance in her building, she said she's had to cancel appointments and even had to scoot down the stairs with help from her boyfriend to go to the hospital a few days ago.

"I have to hold her by her weight to get her on the platform of the stairs to be able to help her bump from stair to stair," Robles said. "For it to not be working for this long is just­--it’s not okay."

Champagne-Jackson worries for the other disabled and elderly residents in the building.

"I have friends and family that can come and bring me things, but what if they don’t have someone to bring them groceries, so I’m just very concerned, more so for them than myself,” Champagne-Jackson said.

She told FOX61 this isn’t the first time they've had problems with the elevator.

"The elevator wasn’t even with the floor, if that makes sense, the elevator would be up and the floor would be down here," she said. "And then it kind of just progressed to it not working at all."

She also noted that property management said they're waiting for a part to come in for the elevator and that it would be installed and ready Wednesday, but the elevator is still out of service.

Champagne-Jackson said she has contacted the ADA and local fire marshal.

Not all residents are as affected by this and say management has been responsive to them.

"I live in the second floor and I’m not using the elevator much so I don’t use it so it is not a concern for me." Avon Mill resident Prakash Sadhwani said. "Apartment management typically if you send out an email to them, they come over and they help us out with the stuff."

Champagne-Jackson also reached out to the town manager's office; she said they're contacting a building inspector.

We made several calls and emails to Figure Eight Properties, the company that manages the complex, for comment but haven't received a response.

