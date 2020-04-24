Award-winning Hartford Courant reporter Josh Kovner dies

He was part of the Pulitzer-wining team coverage of the 1998 Lottery shootings and of the Pulitzer-finalist team coverage of the Sandy Hook school shootings.

HARTFORD, Conn — Long-time Hartford Courant reporter Josh Kovner died Thursday. According to the Courant, his family said he died of cardiac arrest after being admitted to Yale-New Haven. He was 61 years old.

Kovner worked at the Courant for 24 years mainly covering child protection and social justice. He was part of the Pulitzer-wining team coverage of the 1998 Lottery shootings and of the Pulitzer-finalist team coverage of the Sandy Hook school shootings. Kovner also served as an adjunct facility member at the University of New Haven.

Fellow journalists and state officials have given an outpour of condolences to Kovner's family and praising him and his journalistic achievements.

"Josh believed in the power of the written word. He was a brilliant storyteller who took seriously his ability to use his position to speak for those whose voices weren’t always heard by those in authority, said Hartford Courant's editor-in-chief, Andrew Julien. "From investigating abuses of the mentally ill to neglect in group homes to exploring the events leading up to the Sandy Hook massacre, Josh displayed a unique combination of tenacity, compassion, and insight."

Governor Ned Lamont took a moment out of his daily update on COVID-19 press conference to remember Kovner. Later Lamont tweeted "the state has lost an experienced newsman."

FOX61 sends its condolences to Kovner's family.