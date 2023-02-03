Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

Officials said the tree was knocked down by heavy winds and crushed the vehicle.

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, MA.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Rd. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was a 23-year-old woman from Winsted. Southwick Fire responded to the scene and freed the woman from the car. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The woman's infant niece was also in the car and did not survive the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Southwick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

---

----

