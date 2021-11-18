Title IX investigation prompts Bacon Academy to cancel remainder of football season

Staff members of one of the teams at Bacon Academy have been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — A Colchester high school has canceled the remainder of its football season after some athletic staff members were placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the superintendent said an investigation is underway at Bacon Academy after two interactions of student-athletes from two athletic teams.

Staff members of one of the teams have been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

“While the District has completed the initial investigation of certain allegations, district officials have learned of multiple additional allegations that must be investigated,” the school district said in a statement.

The school district did not release any specific details into the alleged interactions by the athletes or identify the staff members placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

