Suspect in murder of Windsor Locks teen arrested

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Windsor Locks teen in June

Police arrested Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford, charging him with with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying pistol without permit. Baez will be held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police arrested Baez in West Haven after seeing him in the hallway of an apartment building.

He was taken into custody without incident

Elijah Ortega, 16, was killed in a Windsor Locks park on June 24.

Baez, who is also known as Daniel Knight, is known to carry and use a firearm. Police said the pistol that was used in the murder was not recovered.

Sydney Witchard was arrested Wednesday and charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree, and will have a $45,000 bond.

Witchard taken into custody in West Columbia, SC,without incident. Windsor Locks detectives contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest. She has waived extradition and will be transported back to Connecticut.

Police said, “Witchard was found to have been with Baez at the time of the murder and helped facilitate the meeting between Baez and Ortega at the park. Witchard’s behavior and activity prior to and after the shooting suggests that she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate and capture Baez. Her vehicle was used to transport Baez to and from the scene and was found near the address of Baez within hours by WLPD detectives. Cell phone evidence has corroborated Witchard’s actions.”