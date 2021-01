The van also hit into a utility pole and Eversource crews are on scene.

BRISTOL, Conn. — An investigation is ongoing after major damage was caused by a van crashing right through the front doors of a bakery in Bristol.

It happened on Farmington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The Harvest Bakery announced on social media that they will be closed until further notice for repairs.

