MALIBU, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized with moderately serious injuries from a balcony collapse at a rented home that spilled out onto a Malibu beach, authorities said Sunday.



Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to 20526 W. Pacific Coast Highway, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.



Five people were also treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to KCAL9.



Deputies were also dispatched to the home, arriving at the same time as the fire department, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills/Malibu station.



"The fire department handled the situation," he said.



The homeowner told KCAL9 she rented the home for the weekend with a limit of six people inside but that neighbors called to tell her 30 people were there. She said she was on the phone ordering the tenants to leave when the collapse occurred.



Video from the scene showed the remnants of the balcony scattered on the rocky beach.