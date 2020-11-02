x
Missing Ashford bald eagle found safe

Atka the bald eagle was found safe a day after he was reported missing.
Credit: Horizon Wings

ASHFORD, Conn. — A happy update! Atka, a bald eagle from the Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education facility, has been found safe. 

On Monday, Horizon Wings reported that Atka was missing, and asked for the public's help in finding him. They said on their Facebook page that overnight Sunday into Monday, Atka went missing. No additional details were given. 

Atka is a male bald eagle that came to the facility in 2011 as a 1-year-old from Washington state. He was found with an injured right wing which prevented his release.

On Tuesday morning, Horizon Wings announced that Atka was found safe on their property. 

Horizon Wings says the investigation is still ongoing, and if anyone has information to please contact DEEP at 860-424-3333 or State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200. 
Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education
We are so happy to announce that Atka is home! He was found safe on ... our property this morning.This is still an active,ongoing investigation.If anyone has any information please contact DEEP 860-424-3333 or Ct State Police Troop C 860-896-3200. We wish to thank everyone for your help with the search, your Facebook posts, and concern.
