Bald eagle rescued in New Hartford

Emergency dispatchers received several calls reporting an injured bald eagle on Steele Road by Browns Corner Park.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Emergency responders from three agencies came together Saturday to rescue a bald eagle.

Around 2:30 p.m., New Hartford Police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection emergency dispatch received several calls reporting an injured bald eagle on Steele Road by Browns Corner Park in the town of New Hartford.

Constables and Troopers were sent to the area to aid in locating the bird. The eagle was located in an adjacent tree with obvious injuries to its wings.

ENCON police were requested to respond with specialty equipment to safely handle the bird. Once on scene, ENCON police was able to capture the bird.

The eagle was taken by ENCON police to be treated for its injuries and rehabilitated.

Attempts were made to contact local eagle rehabilitation facilties to determine the condition of the bird, but no one has responded.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.