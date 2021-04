The fire broke out just after 9 p.m.

PORTLAND, Conn. — Firefighters are on the scene of fire at 19 Thompson Hill Road in Portland.

The call came in just after 9 p.m.

The property owners tell FOX61 the fire started in a barn, and was spreading to a nearby home which is unoccupied. There are no reports of any injuries.

Mutual aid from the Glastonbury fire department was also on scene.