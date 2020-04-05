Barrett-Jackson cancels NE Auction for 2020

Event draws thousands to Mohegan Sun

Barrett-Jackson has the Northeast Auction scheduled for June 24-27, 2020, at Mohegan Sun.

The auctioneers said in a statement, "The decision was made based on the uncertainty of live events being permitted by local and state officials during the current COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the company’s efforts to protect the health and safety of all auction participants and employees."

The event which includes a trade show, automakers with speed demonstrations and memorabilia sales draws thousands of attendees from around the northeast. This would have been the fifth auction the company has held.

“We spent a great deal of time consulting with local public health and government officials,” said Craig Jackson , chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The team at Mohegan Sun has also been a tremendous resource for us throughout this process. However, it became clear there is simply too much uncertainty about hosting a multi-day live event during this public health crisis. Given the incredible amount of work and time that goes into producing a Barrett-Jackson event, it unfortunately is not feasible for us to move forward in Connecticut.”

Full refunds for ticket holders will be available. Details for refunds will be communicated directly to ticket holders.

“The Barrett-Jackson community is really a big family that unites when times get tough,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “This is certainly one of those times. The decision against holding our Northeast Auction wasn’t made lightly, but I have faith we’ll pull together through this crisis and look forward to a time when we can gather again.”