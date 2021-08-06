Bat crashes budget talks at state capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the current legislative session ending on June 9, Connecticut lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass legislation. One furry little creature decided to get a closer look at the democratic process.
During the debate over the state's two-year state budget, a bat flew into the House of Representatives. FOX61's Gaby Molina caught the little guy flying near the corner of the room.
Legislators watched as the animal made circles around the chandeliers.
A lawmaker told FOX61 the bat was caught inside a caucus room.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.