Bat crashes budget talks at state capitol

You have heard of "fly on the wall," now try "bat on the wall."

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the current legislative session ending on June 9, Connecticut lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass legislation. One furry little creature decided to get a closer look at the democratic process.

During the debate over the state's two-year state budget, a bat flew into the House of Representatives. FOX61's Gaby Molina caught the little guy flying near the corner of the room.

Legislators watched as the animal made circles around the chandeliers.

Look closely 👀 a bat wanted to get in on budget discussions with the house of reps! 🦇 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IVCZ5iH3sA — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) June 9, 2021

A lawmaker told FOX61 the bat was caught inside a caucus room.

Update... the bat flew out into the capitol where I’m sitting 😨 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) June 9, 2021

