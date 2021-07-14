Bat with rabies found in Bridgeport

The bat was found in a residence of the Brooklawn area.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The City of Bridgeport is warning its residents after a bat with rabies was found at a residence.

City officials say they and Animal Control have been notified of a bat that has tested positive for rabies in the Brooklawn area.

Bridgeport Animal Control is telling residences to proceed with caution when they come in contact with wild or stray animals and to not approach an animal if they think it may be rabid.

Some behaviors of a rabid bat are:

active during the daytime

Excessive drooling or foaming at its mouth

Aggressive behavior

City officials say if you find a bat in your home, call animal control and not try to get rid of it yourself.

To report unusual animal behavior, call 203-576-7671. Check out the CDC's website for more info on rabies.

