Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo transforms into Winter Wonderland

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has now turned into a Winter Wonderland!

The zoo said that the intent behind this first-time event is to offer pandemic-wary guests an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature in a safe, outdoor setting.

The Winter Wonderland Walk includes ten festive vignettes, from Fairy House Lane and a very special train display, Imagination Station, to custom artist and children-designed snowmen, a Dreidel Drive, and Kris Kringle Corner.

Santa Claus will visit Kris Kringle Corner on Sundays from 1:00-4:00 p.m., appearing in a socially-distanced sleigh where children can wave and say hello. A North Pole Postbox will be there for letters to Santa. Dates for Santa appearances are Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, and 20.

The Winter Wonderland Walk will be open seven days a week from 9-4, beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Walk is included in the price of admission. Members enter for free. To help people in need, Beardsley Zoo is offering a $1 voucher to our Cafe or Gift Shop if a guest brings in a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry. Limit 2 vouchers per family per visit.

Zoo admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for children 3-11 and seniors over 62. Children under three are free.

The ten seasonal vignettes to be explored are:

· Polar Palace: Glittering icicles are the backdrop for holiday photos

· Fairy House Lane and Imagination Station: A fairy village and miniature train set

· Poinsettia Pass: 500 poinsettias nestle among tropical greenery

· Winter Village Square: Old fashioned painted Christmas town, 23 feet long

· Snowman Park: Twelve children’s designs and four adult artist faux snowmen

· Nutcracker Place: Two 12-foot nutcrackers stand guard in front of a festive holiday backdrop

· Dreidel Drive: A menorah represents the candelabra found in Jewish homes

· Gingerbread Boulevard: Eight colorful gingerbread houses encircle the fountain

· Kris Kringle Corner: Bring your letter to Santa and mail it in our North Pole Postbox

· Evergreen Lane: The North Pole’s tree farm, gaily decorated with 70 red bows