Residents beat the heat in New Haven on first day of hot and humid temps

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Temperatures are soaring in Connecticut, making it likely we'll see the first heat wave of the summer.

At Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, people found ways to beat the heat.

"My mommy said I can spend time at the splash pad," said 5-year-old Momo Williams from New Haven.

"I told him to drink a lot of water and stay in the shade if he has too much sun," said his grandmother, Susan Carrozza of New Haven.

The temperatures are expected to be in the 90s over the next several days, but the fun in the sun isn't on pause at the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department Summer Camp.

Camp counselor, Tyler Genece said they have 60 campers and pay extra attention to each child while finding ways to stay cool.

"We utilize the splash pad, we utilize the ocean a lot, we take lots of breaks and we try to keep them cool and we sit in the shade," said Genece. "We put a lot of sunscreen on them, keep them hydrated, try to keep them cool because when they’re cool they have fun."

In order to stay safe, it's important to drink lots of water, wear light-weight clothing and be sure to keep pets indoors.

Heat exhaustion can impact anyone, symptoms are nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, and headaches.

If someone is suffering from heat exhaustion move them to a cool place and seek medical attention if those symptoms last longer than an hour.

It's important to remember that heat related illnesses kill around 600 people in the United States every year.

For exercising outdoors in these temperatures, make sure to avoid walking or running between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Those are the hottest times of the day.

For information on cooling centers click here.

