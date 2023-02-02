Behavioral health group accused of committing Medicaid fraud to pay $384K in settlement

Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. has agreed to pay $384,322 to cover the four-year time period this occurred.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A behavioral health provider agreed to pay more than $384,000 in a civil settlement with the federal and Connecticut state government over allegations of overbilling Medicaid for certain services.

The U.S. Attorney and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement Thursday.

The Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA) was accused of charging Medicaid customers a monthly fee for rehabilitation services but failing to document at least 40 hours of covered services for those clients.

CMHA has agreed to pay $384,322 to cover the time period from January 2015 to December 2019.

“This settlement resolves allegations that CMHA billed the Connecticut Medicaid program for behavioral health services for disabled group home residents that it did not fully document," said Tong. "Acting in conjunction with our federal law enforcement partners, today’s settlement ensures public healthcare dollars are used appropriately to support patients’ needs.”

CMHA is headquartered in New Britain and has 10 locations in the northwestern and central parts of Connecticut.

