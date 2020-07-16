Bellator MMA announces return July 24 in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will return to competition July 24 with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator hasn't held an event since Feb. 22 in Dublin.

The U.S.-based promotion elected not to rush back to competition while the pandemic shut down transportation and national borders.

The show at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be headlined by a bout between 135-pound contenders Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis. Most major MMA promotions are already back in action, or at least ramping up to their returns. The UFC took only eight weeks off before returning May 9.



