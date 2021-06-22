Ben Proto elected CT GOP Party chair

Proto is succeeding JR Romano, who resigned from the position in January.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican Ben Proto was elected the new Connecticut Republican Party Chair on Tuesday night.

Proto, a local lawyer from the Stratford area, is replacing current party chair Sue Hatfield who herself was filling in the role after longtime GOP leader J.R. Romano resigned in January.

"After much personal reflection I am officially resigning from my chairmanship," wrote Romano at the time. "This decision is what's best for the organizations to move forward. It is time for a new voice to be heard from the Connecticut Republicans. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to lead the Party. Thank you."

Hatfield congratulated Proto on his new position on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my good friend (Proto) on his election to Chairman of the (CT) Republican Party!"

Proto will begin his two-year term Tuesday and lead the direction in party strategy. Republicans will look to put one of their own in the Governor's seat for the upcoming 2022 election.

