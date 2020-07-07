Berlin police looking for suspect wanted for 'numerous burglaries'

The suspect is wanted in connection to numerous shed, garage, and porch burglaries

BERLIN, Connecticut — The Berlin Police Department is trying to identify the man shown in this video and photo.

According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to 'numerous shed, garage, and porch burglaries'. These burglaries happened in the areas of Meeting House Road, Ox Yoke Drive, Candlewick Lane, and Lamplighter Drive in the early morning hours Monday.

Police said the suspect has tattoos on both outer forearms and each hand, with possibly a marijuana leaf on his right hand.