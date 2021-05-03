The show must go on: Berlin High School performs 'Mamma Mia' against pandemic challenges

It's Berlin High School's last performance of the year, and they weren't going to let the pandemic stop them from putting on a show.

BERLIN, Conn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for students for a year, but the challenges weren't going to stop the Berlin High School drama club from putting on a show.

Usually performed in the school's auditorium, the club's final musical had to adapt to the pandemic to put on their final performance of the year, but they made it work.

"Running a show outside here is like running a music festival," explained BHS senior Marek Grabowski, "You're learning to adapt and use what you have to create something you couldn't have imagined."

A special stage was set up in the school's courtyard which allowed the students to safely put on their rendition of "Mamma Mia", and for audience members to safely attend.

"It's definitely different this year, but a good kind of different," said BHS senior Abigail Ferland.

"I'm so immediately proud of the work our students put in, our cast crew and orchestra, and I hope they're having the time of their lives out there," said BHS Director of Choral Music and Theater Tyler Boyle.

The final performance was Sunday afternoon and evening with the Berlin High School Instagram page posting their thanks to the students who helped make the special performance happen.

It’s all about seeing new possibilities and making it happen! So proud of everyone involved in our Mamma Mia production! #redcoatpride https://t.co/yIaL88fimO — Berlin High School (@BHS_Berlin_CT) May 2, 2021

