Berlin man killed in Meriden motorcycle crash

Police said the motorcycle lost control for an unknown reason, crossed the double yellow line, and crashed into a stone wall.
MERIDEN, Conn. — A berlin man was killed after crashing a motorcycle Tuesday night. 

Police said the crash happened on Hanover Road. 

According to police, 25-year-old Joshua Stefanko was found at the scene with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. 

Stefanko had been driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle which also sustained heavy damage. 

Police said that Stefanko had crashed after driving into a slight right curve in the roadway. The motorcycle lost control for an unknown reason and crossed the double line, slid across the roadway, and crashed into a stone wall. 

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Kery at 203-630-6201 or akery@meridenct.gov.

