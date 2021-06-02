Berlin man killed in Meriden motorcycle crash

MERIDEN, Conn. — A berlin man was killed after crashing a motorcycle Tuesday night.
Police said the crash happened on Hanover Road.
According to police, 25-year-old Joshua Stefanko was found at the scene with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead.
Stefanko had been driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle which also sustained heavy damage.
Police said that Stefanko had crashed after driving into a slight right curve in the roadway. The motorcycle lost control for an unknown reason and crossed the double line, slid across the roadway, and crashed into a stone wall.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Kery at 203-630-6201 or akery@meridenct.gov.
