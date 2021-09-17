Woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor at Berlin pizza shop arrested

Lori Desjardins, 45, from Southington, turned herself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

BERLIN, Connecticut — The woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a Berlin pizza shop last week has been arrested, police announced Friday.

Lori Desjardins, 45, from Southington, turned herself in at police headquarters on Thursday. She was charged with one count of assault in the 3rd degree and one count of breach of peace in the 2nd degree.

Desjardins is accused of berating and assaulting a uniformed sailor who was getting a bite to eat at Central Pizza on Mill Street on Saturday night.

The exchange was caught on video and quickly went viral.

In the video, Desjardins is seen swearing at a man dressed in a military uniform. She is heard claiming that the uniform he is wearing is "fake" before it escalated.

"You disgrace the U.S. You disgrace the USA," Desjardins, who claimed her husband was in the Army, can be heard saying in the video.

The sailor, identified to FOX61 News as Sean Nolte Jr., of Pennsylvania, wrote in a Facebook post that because he attempted to reason with the woman, even pulling out his military ID to show that he was in fact in the U.S. armed forces.

“Being in uniform, I must maintain professionalism, so I stand there and proceed to wish her a nice day,” Nolte wrote on Facebook. “Well, looks like some of our people can’t recognize authenticity when they see it.”

This is Sean Nolte Jr., the Navy submarine school student in Groton who became the target of a lady’s rage inside Central Pizza in Berlin. He’s from Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/dAlAjM9c87 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) September 15, 2021

FOX61 News reached out to Nolte, who declined to comment further

The U.S. Navy told FOX61 their uniforms changed from blue to green camo in 2016 with the full transition completed in 2019.

Desjardins was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Superior Court New Britain on Sept. 23.

This story is breaking news. Please follow for updates.

