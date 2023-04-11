Berlin police warn drivers about rash of truck windows being smashed

Several car windows have been smashed or broken into in recent days, including in surrounding towns nearby.

BERLIN, Conn. — The Berlin Police Department put out a stern warning on Facebook Monday after a rash of car windows were smashed in recent days, especially late model pickup trucks.

"I was infuriated," said Aidan Jones of Berlin.

In the quiet neighborhood of Worthington Ridge in Berlin, Jones walked out of his home early Monday morning and noticed somebody broke into his white pickup truck, one he used for his landscaping business.

"Windows shattered, glass all over the front seat," added Jones.

Jones shared pictures of the aftermath with FOX61. He said surprisingly, nothing was taken but his car was actually locked and he said that was the scariest part.

"That don’t stop them so it don’t matter!" added Jones.

The incident left Jones running behind schedule on Monday and he paid for fees he does not think he should have had to pay.

"You got to find an appointment. OK, when’s the appointment going to be? I got to go clean the vehicle, it takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, if not longer. It’s a whole burden. Then you got to go through insurance or pay out of pocket," added Jones.

Chief Matt McNally with the Berlin Police Department said it has happened everywhere and not just in Berlin.

The thieves, he said, will peek through car windows first.

"Most of these types of crimes are visual. They see something, they think they can get it," added McNally.

McNally stressed car owners must lock their car doors even for a quick stop and leave valuables out of sight and place them in the trunk instead.

However, FOX61 asked what about those, like Jones who did lock their car doors?

"I know there’s a couple of task forces working on identifying them and we’re trying to bring different groups in," added McNally.

Residents with a garage are encouraged to park their cars in the garage and lock the garage door.

Those who do not have a garage and must park in the driveway or a parking lot are encouraged to continue to get into the habit of locking their doors, placing all valuables out of sight and trying to park in a spot where they have visible sight of it.

