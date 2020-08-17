Serious truck crash, fire closes part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

Nearby businesses have been evacuated and DEEP has been called to the scene, officials say

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Parts of the Berlin Turnpike will be closed for hours following a fiery crash late Monday morning.

It's expected that the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike by Pawtucket Avenue will open up later this afternoon, early evening. The southbound side, near Arrow Road, is expected to be closed for longer due to the investigation.

Police are reported to have closed the northbound side of the turnpike back up to Route 287/Prospect Street. Connecticut State Police have closed Route 5/15 southbound almost all the way back to I-91 south in Hartford.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area altogether.

According to FOX61's Matt Caron and witnesses on the scene, a truck pulling a boat was pulling into the gas station by Arrow Road. While pulling in, another vehicle pulled in and hit the truck, sparking a fire due to the fuel tanks on the boat.

Fuel then reportedly leaked into the sewers nearby, also creating a fire.

Fire officials had said that a second fire has been reported on the southbound side of the turnpike near the crash on Olesen Road.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one person has been taken to the hospital and the crash has involved multiple vehicles. Multiple ambulances are on the scene.

Over 400 Eversource customers are without power.

DEEP has been called to the scene. Nearby businesses have been evacuated, according to the fire department.

BREAKING: Major accident and explosions heard along Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield. Posted by FOX61 on Monday, August 17, 2020