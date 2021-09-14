x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Berlin police looking for woman who assaulted military service member at pizza place

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at Central Pizza on Mill Street. Anyone with info is asked to call Berlin PD at 860-828-7080.
Credit: Berlin police

BERLIN, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who assaulted a service member, who was a customer at a local pizza shop.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at Central Pizza on Mill Street, according to police.

RELATED: Marlborough woman robbed and abducted

There is video of the incident that has been shared on social media. It captured the woman swearing at the victim dressed in a military uniform, and then physically assaulting him

Officials have no leads at this time, and ask any with information to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with shooting at Norwich home

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM