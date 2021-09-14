Berlin police looking for woman who assaulted military service member at pizza place

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at Central Pizza on Mill Street. Anyone with info is asked to call Berlin PD at 860-828-7080.

BERLIN, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who assaulted a service member, who was a customer at a local pizza shop.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at Central Pizza on Mill Street, according to police.

There is video of the incident that has been shared on social media. It captured the woman swearing at the victim dressed in a military uniform, and then physically assaulting him

Officials have no leads at this time, and ask any with information to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

